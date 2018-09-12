First 2 Vichitra Jodi’s of much awaited Bigg Boss show revealed

All are excited to know the contestants of the next season of Bigg Boss. Salman Khan is all set to host it and the first promo for the show was released just a few days ago. This year the show’s theme is ‘jodis’.

Big Boss is all set to premiere on the big screen on September 16. With just days left for the show’s premiere, Colours recently revealed some of its contestants. While it’s known that Salman Khan hosted reality show will have ‘vichitra jodis’ and singletons this year, the channel has introduced its first 2 pairs of Bigg Boss 12.

The first ‘vichitra jodi’ is Bihar’s popular singer Deepak Thakur and his fan. The 23-year-old singer reached the height of fame after he voiced the hit song Moora from Gangs of Wasseypur. His fan’s name has not been revealed yet but now it’s confirmed that they will enter the house as a Jodi.

In the video shared by colours, Deepak’s fan is a young girl who revealed that she even ran away from her house once to meet Deepak. She said, “Bigg Boss mein ek maa-beti, bhai behen, ye sab aaenge, lekin ek fan aur ek celebrity ki jodi, ye unique hai apne aap mein (Bigg Boss will have mother-daughter, sibling jodis. A celebrity and his fan joining the show is a unique thing.”

Here’s the introduction video of Deepak and his fan:

The other vichitra jodi revealed to feature on the show includes a policeman and a lawyer. Their introductory video starts in style with the 2 on motorbikes and introducing each other. Romil Chaudhary is a lawyer from New Delhi and Nirmal Singh is a police officer but loses his cool really soon, as Romil puts it in the video. Nirmal, on his part, reveals that the lawyer is street-smart and can even take the judge on his side.

“Bigg Boss ke ghar mein jab ek vakeel aur policewallah sath mein aayega to logon ke chakke to chutenge, par India ko bohot mazaa aayega (While the contestants will have a hard time dealing with the lawyer and police, India will definitely have fun),” says Romil in the video.

The police and lawyer Jodi, Nirmal and Romil video:

