ICC Test Team Rankings Out: India Remain Unchanged, England Climbs One Position

Despite the series loss against England, India topped the latest Test Team Rankings of ICC but the result has seen them lose as many as 10 points. However, England has overtaken New Zealand to grab the fourth spot in the ICC Test Team Rankings after completing a 4-1 series victory over India at The Oval on Tuesday.

With a 4-1 series win, England move up to fourth in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Team Rankings! ??????? ?? https://t.co/vTBf92M023 pic.twitter.com/6trNlgDJV4 — ICC (@ICC) September 11, 2018

The home side had started the series in fifth position and 97 points but the emphatic victory over top-ranked India has resulted in a big gain of eight points and lifted them to 105 points.

Also Read: Ton Knocks of Rishabh Pant and Rahul went Vein: England seal the Series

Joe Root’s England side are now just one point behind South Africa and Australia, who are both on 106 points with the former marginally ahead on decimal points. With New Zealand not far behind on 102 points, there are now four teams within a space of five points of each other on the points table.