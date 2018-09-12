Sonam Kapoor looks like a stylish diva: See Pics

Sonam Kapoor one of the most wanted actresses of Bollywood. She always amazes us with stylish outfits.

After the marriage, Sonam and Anand Ahuja never fail to give major relationship goals in every step of the way.

The actor, who frequently updates her fans with her latest photoshoots with House of Pixels, has once again shared her latest photographs that are taking over the social media.

In one of the photos, she captioned that one should always stay curious, as this would help in discovering new paths and will open closed doors. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a pink outfit designed by Sakshi And Kinni and styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor.



On the work front, the actor was last seen in Veere Di wedding. Apart from Sonam, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania were seen in key roles.

