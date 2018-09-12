Sonam Kapoor looks like a stylish diva: See Pics

Sonam Kapoor one of the most wanted actresses of Bollywood. She always amazes us with stylish outfits.
After the marriage, Sonam and Anand Ahuja never fail to give major relationship goals in every step of the way.
The actor, who frequently updates her fans with her latest photoshoots with House of Pixels, has once again shared her latest photographs that are taking over the social media.
In one of the photos, she captioned that one should always stay curious, as this would help in discovering new paths and will open closed doors. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a pink outfit designed by Sakshi And Kinni and styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor.
View this post on Instagram
The world is full of poetry. The air is living with its spirit; and the waves dance to the music of its melodies, and sparkle in its brightness. – James Gates Percival ?: @saakshakinni ?: @inaayatjewels Hair: @alpakhimani Makeup: @mehakoberoi Stylist: @rheakapoor Assisted by: @manishamelwani & @vani2790 ?: @thehouseofpixels
View this post on Instagram
Fashion is not something that exists in dresses only. Fashion is in the sky, in the street, fashion has to do with ideas, the way we live, what is happening. – Coco Chanel For @algebratheartsandideasclub #AlgebraConversations ?: @emiliawickstead Earrings: @jet_gems Ring: @minawala_jewellers ?: @manoloblahnikhq Hair: @alpakhimani ?: @artinayar Stylist: @rheakapoor Assisted by: @spacemuffin27 & @manishamelwani ?: @thehouseofpixels
View this post on Instagram
I was thrilled to be part of the panel for Algebra – The Arts & Ideas Club over the weekend, sharing a little bit about what makes me, me. #AlgebraConversations For @algebratheartsandideasclub ?: @emiliawickstead Earrings: @jet_gems Ring: @minawala_jewellers ?: @manoloblahnikhq Hair: @alpakhimani ?: @artinayar Stylist: @rheakapoor Assisted by: @spacemuffin27 & @manishamelwani ?: @thehouseofpixels
On the work front, the actor was last seen in Veere Di wedding. Apart from Sonam, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania were seen in key roles.
Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan refused to talk to Abhishek Bachchan after watching his upcoming movie
Post Your Comments