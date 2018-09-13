Arjun Kapoor’s Fitting Reply At ‘Molester’ Comment On ‘Namaste England’ Motion Poster

Bollywood actress Parneeti Chopra had posted the motion poster of her latest film ‘Namaste England’.
How deep is your love? #TereLiye out tomorrow.@NamasteEngFilm @arjunk26 @RelianceEnt @PenMovies #VipulAmrutlalShah @jayantilalgada @sonymusicindia #BlockbusterMovieEntertainers @ErosNow @itsaadee @AkankshaBMusic @iammannanshaah @Javedakhtarjadu pic.twitter.com/wuu5PNltdU
— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 10, 2018
And one Twitter user’s comment was that Arjun Kapoor looked like a molester to him.
READ ALSO: Arjun Kapoor opens up about his favourite Bollywood actress
And Arjun Kapoor had noticed this and was quick to reply with one of his own:
When terms like this are used lightly it signifies lack of basic human understanding of the how big a deal it is to make sure we don’t take women s safety lightly or as a joke https://t.co/yazPhM7gBS
— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 11, 2018
The user stated that it was just a joke & had deleted the post
This incident proves that not only actress are slammed for their photos & tweets but actors too are not spared from the vicious digital abuse.
Post Your Comments