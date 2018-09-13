celebritiesEntertainment

Arjun Kapoor’s Fitting Reply At ‘Molester’ Comment On ‘Namaste England’ Motion Poster

Sep 13, 2018, 07:51 am IST
‘Namaste England’
Arjun Kapoor on ‘Namaste England’molester comment

Bollywood actress Parneeti Chopra had posted the motion poster of her latest film ‘Namaste England’.

And one Twitter user’s comment was that Arjun Kapoor looked like a molester to him.

Twitter user’s molester comment

And Arjun Kapoor had noticed this and was quick to reply with one of his own:

The user stated that it was just a joke & had deleted the post

This incident proves that not only actress are slammed for their photos & tweets but actors too are not spared from the vicious digital abuse.

