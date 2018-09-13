Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali launches dairy products and French fries

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurvedic on Thursday launched cow milk and other milk products. The company also launched frozen products including peas, mixed vegetables and French fries.

The homegrown FMCG major has priced packed cow milk at Rs 40 per litre, lesser by Rs 2 from its peers. Patanjali Ayurved already retails cow ghee and cow whole milk powder. Amul, Mother Dairy are a few of the major players in the segment. The company is also planning to enter the apparel and footwear segment soon.

In the first phase, Patanjali will launch cow milk and cow milk-based dairy products such as curd, chaach (buttermilk) and paneer in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Haryana and Maharashtra, Baba Ramdev said at the launch event.

Also Read : Surveillance Drones To Protect Ganapathi Bappa?

Patanjali also launched packaged drinking water under brand ‘Divya Jal’. The company is also planning to launch natural mineral water and herb-infused water soon. In order to supply milk across Delhi NCR, Rajasthan, Pune and Mumbai, the company has tied up with 56,000 retailers. Patanjali expects production of 10 lakh litres of milk in 2019-2020.

Here is the list of 5 products launched today by Patanjali Ayurved:

1)Dairy products (Cow milk, curd, chach, paneer)

2)Cattle feed and feed supplements

3)Frozen vegetables: Peas, Mix Veg, Sweet Corn, Potato Finger

4)Solar Panels

5)Divya Jal