Surveillance Drones To Protect Ganapathi Bappa?

TODAY, Ganesh Chaturthi has officially begun and the devotees are rushing to greet Lord Ganesh for the 10-day festival.

But in one of the pandals, surveillance drones can be seen protecting Ganapathi Bappa?

According to the media reports, Mumbai’s Sion East’s GSB Seva Mandal has drones for security surveillance.

The Ganesh idol there is decorated with more than 70 kg 23-carat gold.

Let’s hope the surveillance drones will protect Bappa from his devotees.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi & President Ram Nath Kovind have extended their greetings on the day.

Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. The celebration is marked with the installation of the deity’s idol at home and at elaborate pandals. The 10-day festival ends with the final immersion – also called the Visarjan – of an idol of Lord Ganesha.