Know All About Latest iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR: Video

Apple Inc has unveiled three new iPhones – iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone XR. Apple also officially unveiled its next generation of Apple Watch that features a larger edge-to-edge display with smaller bezels, which is 30 per cent bigger.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available in India starting September 21 while pre-order begins on September 14. The iPhone XR will go on sale from October 26 with pre-orders starting from October 19.

iPhone XR will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in white, black, blue, yellow, coral and red starting at Rs 76,900 through Apple authorised resellers. The iPhone XS starts at Rs 99,900. XS Max, the priciest one, starts at Rs 1,09,000. iPhone XS and XS Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB capacity.

The 5.8-inch iPhone Xs and 6.5-inch iPhone Xs Max feature Super Retina displays, a faster and improved dual camera system, the first 7-nanometer chip in a smartphone among other features.