Red Ants Chutney: An Unusual local dish in India

Chutneys have long been the mainstay of Indian cuisine. Whether it’s pudina, tomato, coconut, imli or mango chutney, our meals become wholesome only after a dash of chutney to it. But here we are going to introduce you a variety chutney.

The Red Ant chutney is one of those local dishes in India that you must try once. It’s a chutney made from red ants & their eggs.

In the jungles of Bastar in Chhattisgarh, red ants are found in abundance. The local tribes of Chhattisgarh no longer find them a cause for nuisance . They have actually utilized them to prepare a chutney called “Chapra ki Chutney”.

The pungent chutney is made of ants that bite and sting. They are collected in large numbers to be grinded into a hot and spicy chutney. The chutney forms an indispensable part of all their grand feasts and is relished whole-heartedly by the tribe members.

The red ant chutney is an explosion of hot and sharp flavours and also a storehouse of many medicinal properties. The villagers wander about the forest and collect these ants and their egg from their nests. The ants are then further crushed and dried. Later, they are put in a pestle and mortar and grinded. Then tomatoes, coriander, garlic, ginger, chilli, salt and a bit of sugar is added to get an orange coloured, smooth and paste-like chutney known as Chaprah.

Then the dry chutney is prepared by adding salt, sweeteners, ginger, coriander & chillies. The tribal people sell this chutney in small packets. The red ant chutney will give a tough time to your tongue at first. Hunting for Red Ant nests is a favourite pastime for youngsters in the area .

Benefits of Red Ant Chutney

Red ants contain valuable proteins and this tribe has put this virtue to good use.This chutney provides essential proteins and calcium. It is also an excellent source of Zinc, which is good for our immune system. Vitamin B 12, which is essential for a healthy brain and nervous system, is also found in these ants. Consumption of Red Ant chutney helps to battle depression, fatigue and improves memory.

