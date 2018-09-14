IndiaNEWS

Man throws elder daughter from terrace after second girl’s birth

Sep 14, 2018, 02:26 pm IST
Less than a minute

A Man allegedly threw his 18-month daughter from the terrace of his home in an Uttar Pradesh village after his wife gave birth to another girl, police said Friday.

The toddler, Kavya, was seriously injured after the incident in Pardhauli village, under CB Ganj police station area here, Thursday and has been admitted to hospital.

Her father Arvind Gangwar, who was drunk at the time, has been arrested, officials said.

Also Read : 19-year-old girl who topped CBSE exam allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped

Villagers said that there was tension in the house since Arvind’s wife gave birth to their second daughter five days ago.

On Thursday, an inebriated Arvind took his daughter to the terrace and threw her down.
SP (City) Abhimanyu Singh said the police inspector in-charge of the area filed an attempt to murder case after the family did not turn up for it.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 7, 2018, 06:23 am IST

Suicide Case : Police files complaint against “unknown ghost’

Bollywood
May 3, 2018, 03:35 pm IST

Amitabh Bachan became extremely happy at the end, but he was very sad initially because of wishing birthday to this actress

Nov 10, 2017, 09:51 pm IST

Boy friend’s murder , Gay porn star arrested

Feb 15, 2018, 08:00 am IST

Shocking ! Woman dies during amusement park car ride

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close