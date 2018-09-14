Rajinikanth -Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 Teaser gets record views in 24 hours on Youtube

The teaser of Rajanikanth’s 2.0, which was released on September 13, opened to overwhelming responses.

According to Lyca Productions, the teaser has garnered a whopping 32.4 million views on social media platforms in 24 hours.

2.0 teaser has got 24.8 million on YouTube, while it has clocked in 4.1 million views and 3.5 million views on Facebook and Instagram respectively. The makers took to Twitter to thank the fans for their lovely response to the teaser.

