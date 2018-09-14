You can get iOS 12 before its launch date : Here’s how

During its annual iPhone event, Apple announced that it will release iOS 12 to the general public on September 17.But Apple is currently seeding the Golden Master build of iOS 12 to developers and users enrolled in the Public Beta program. This will likely be the final build of iOS 12 that will get released to everyone in a few days time.

Apple is rolling out the stable build of iOS 12 to existing public beta testers. All supported devices, starting from the iPhone 5S and newer as well as from iPad Air and newer will be getting the iOS 12 stable updates.

Users on the beta build will have to head over to the Software Update section and download the update once notified. The update weighs around 2.3GB, which is why it is advised to connect to a Wi-Fi network for downloading the package.

iOS 12 brings a lot of under-the-hood improvements and as well as nifty new features like Screen Time, Memojis, new gesture-based navigation for the iPad and more. If you are on the stable build of iOS 11.4 and are eager to get iOS 12 immediately.

Here are the steps :

1.Head over to Apple Beta site from your iPhone/iPad.

2.Register for the beta program with your Apple ID. You will go through certain security procedures before becoming a beta tester.

3.Once you are registered, you head over to the iOS tab and you will be asked to download the beta tester profile.

4.Once installed, the device will show up the iOS 12 update notification.