India to launch two British satellites on Sunday

Sep 15, 2018, 05:55 pm IST
ISRO raedy to launch two devoted commercial satellites at 10 pm Sunday. The PSLV-c42 will carry two British earth observation satellites belonging to Surrey Satellite Technologies Limited (SSTL)- NovaSAR and S1-Four (in combination weighing nearly 889-kg)— underneath arrangement with Antrix Corporation Limited, Isro’s commercial arm.

“NovaSAR is a S-Band Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite tv for pc supposed for forest mapping, land use and ice duvet tracking, flood & disaster tracking. S1-Four is a high answer Optical Earth Observation Satellite, used for surveying assets, surroundings tracking, city management and for the disaster tracking. Both satellites are planned to be introduced right into a 583 km Sun Synchronous Orbit,” Isro stated.

According to SSTL, NovaSAR is a generation demonstration challenge designed to test the functions of a new low cost S-Band SAR platform.

“The satellite tv for pc was designed and manufactured by SSTL, with an S-Band SAR payload advanced by Airbus Defence and Space in Portsmouth, UK and an Automatic Identification Receiver supplied by Honeywell Aerospace,” SSTL stated in a remark.

