Party leader shot dead by wife’s lover

Sep 15, 2018, 05:23 pm IST
Samajwadi Party leader, Jagdish Mali (35) has been shot dead by his wife’s lover in Sambhal.

On Friday evening, Jagdish Mali got into a fight with Dilip, with whom his wife was involved, in Nai Basti locality under the Chandausi police station limits, Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said.

During the fight, Dilip opened fire at Mali, who died on the spot, he said.

An FIR has been filed against Mali’s wife and Dilip on a complaint lodged by Mali’s brother, Mr Prasad said.
While Mali’s wife has been arrested, efforts are on to arrest Dilip, who fled the scene after the incident, he added.
SP district unit president Firoz Khan, who met Mali’s family, described him as hard-working.

He said Mali had sought the ticket for the chairman’s position in Chandausi local body election.

