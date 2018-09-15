PM Modi Writes Personalized Letters To 2000 People Asking Them To Join ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’

The ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’has been organised to celebrate the 4th year of Swachh Bharat as well as commemorating Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birthday.

And Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written personalized letters asking people from all walks of life to join the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’.

From former judges, retired government servants, gallantry award winners, medal winners in the CWG & Asian Games, spiritual leaders, film personalities, journalists of leading media outlets, sportspersons, writers have been asked to join the movement as well as urge others to do the same.

Governors, Lieutenant Governors, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of all states too have received the personalized letters as well.

The letter also shares the details of the Swachh Bharat Mission, as well as the cleanliness activities that will commence on the 15th of September.

The ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’ will be held from 15th September 2018 to the 2nd October 2018.