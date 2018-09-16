See the whopping Amount ‘Stree’ Movie Collected So far

The Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree has not only become one of the most likeable films, appreciated by audience and critics alike but has also entered the Rs 100 crore club.

The horror-comedy film is doing pretty well at the box office and after 15 days how its successful run in the theatres, has entered the coveted group.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has earned Rs 101.43 crore till now. The spooky, yet the funny film, directed by Amar Kaushik and has been performing well since opening day. Before its release, Stree’s concurrent release Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se was being considered the frontrunner, but with highly positive reviews and good word-of-mouth, Stree has emerged as the dark horse, while Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se crumbled.

The film is still doing well even when new releases are challenging its reign at the box office. Also, Stree is now the ninth film released this year that has made more than Rs 100 crore.

Taran Adarsh shared a post on his Twitter handle which read, “And #Stree hits a century… Crosses cr mark… [Week 3] Fri 2.14 cr, Sat 3.76 cr. Total: 101.43 cr. India biz… This one’s a LOTTERY for its investors.”