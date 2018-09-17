Digital India : ISRO to launch more satellites to boost Internet connectivity

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch three more satellites to provide high-speed bandwidth connectivity to rural areas as part of the government`s Digital India programme, an official said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after the successful launch of two UK satellites by Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) here on Sunday, ISRO Chairman K. Sivan said: “The ISRO will launch three more satellites, which together will provide international level bandwidth speed.”

According to Sivan, the satellites are AGSAT 20 (to be launched next year), GSAT 11, and GSAT 29. GSAT 19 has already been launched.

Sivan said that the space agency had planned a series of launches over the next six months.

He said that there will be a rocket launch mission every second week.

Sivan also said earth observation satellites will also be launched in addition to the communication satellites.

He said that the much expected moon mission will happen next January.