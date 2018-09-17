Patanjali can give petrol and diesel at Rs 35-45 per litre ,says Baba Ramdev

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Sunday said he may sell petrol, diesel for Rs 35-40 per litre if the Centre’s Narendra Modi government hand over the control of diesel and petrol for him.

While speaking at NDTV’s youth conclave, the Yoga Guru-turned entrepreneur said,”If the government lets me, and gives some relief in tax, I can give petrol diesel to India at Rs. 35-40 per litre. Fuel needs to brought under GST and not the 28 per cent rate.”

In the last two-three months, fuel prices hike hurting the common man. Ramdev said, “The rising prices of things can cost the Modi government very dearly. He will have to act.”

While campaigning for the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Ramdev along with all the leaders attacked the Center’s Manmohan Singh government and had promised the people that the prices of petrol and diesel will come down to Rs 35-40 if Modi government was formed. The prices of petrol have now reached Rs 90, all time high.