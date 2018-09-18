Latest NewsIndia

Auto driver manhandled by BJP leader for questioning fuel price hike : Watch Video

Sep 18, 2018, 10:28 am IST
Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader V Kalidass manhandled an auto driver for asking the state BJP Chief Tamilisai Soundararajan about the ongoing fuel price hike.

In a video, the BJP lawmaker was seen pushing the auto driver aside and hurling abuses at him for posing a question on the soaring prices of fuel.

The incident took place while Tamilsai was interacting with reporters here in Saidapet area amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The incident comes at a time when fuel prices have skyrocketed in the country to claim fresh record highs.

In New Delhi, petrol is now being sold at Rs 82.06 per litre (increased by Rs 0.15 per litre), while the price of diesel has been hiked by Rs 0.6 per litre to Rs 73.78 per litre.

On the other hand, the price of petrol rose to Rs 89.44 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel is being sold at Rs 78.33 per litre.

