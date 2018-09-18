PM Narendra Modi launches projects worth Rs 550 crore in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched various development projects worth over Rs. 550 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency and noted that the landscape of the city has changed for good in the last four years while it was at the mercy of the Lord under previous governments.

The projects inaugurated include Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) for Puraani Kashi and Atal Incubation Centre at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Among the projects for which the foundation stones were laid was the Regional Ophthalmology Centre at BHU.

Wrapping up his two-day visit to Varanasi, PM Modi said work done in the city is clearly visible.

“Our endeavour is to bring a transformation in Kashi, while keeping intact its traditions and preserving its age-old heritage. Otherwise you have been witness to the system, when our Kashi was at the mercy of Bholey (Bholey ke Bharosey), and it was left to its fate,” PM Modi said.

Four years ago people of Kashi had resolved to transform the pilgrim town and today the difference is clearly visible, he said, taking a jibe at previous governments.

The prime minister said a particular file relating to laying of ring road was gathering dust before 2014 “as the previous government did not allow the project to gather pace as it feared that if the work is done, then Modi will be eulogised”.

The prime minister said only after Yogi Adityanath took over the state, that work is going on expeditiously.

Besides Adityanath, UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey was present on the occasion.