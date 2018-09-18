IndiaNEWS

PM Narendra Modi to launch projects worth Rs 500 crore Today

Sep 18, 2018, 11:01 am IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendta Modi on Tuesday will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 500 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency.

Among the projects to be inaugurated by PM Modi are Integrated Power Development Scheme for Puraani Kashi and an Atal Incubation Centre at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). The projects for which the foundation stone will be laid include the Regional Ophthalmology Centre at the BHU.

PM Modi arrived in Varanasi on Monday, which happened to be his 68th birthday, and offered prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The PM also held a review meeting with officials and BJP leaders and took stock of the progress of the development projects in his constituency.

He also interacted with students of a primary school at Naraur on the outskirts of Varanasi. During his interaction with school children, PM Modi asked them not to be afraid of asking questions, saying it is a key aspect of learning.

