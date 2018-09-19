Fujifilm launches X-T3 compact mirrorless camera in India : Price and Specs

Fujifilm has launched X-T3 compact mirrorless cameras in India . The brand’s latest offering comes as a premium mirrorless camera. The device is being touted as the world’s first APS-C mirrorless camera, which is capable of capturing 4K/60P video recording at 10bit. Apart from the new camera, the company has also launched a battery grip accessory for the shooter.

The Fujifilm X-T3 mirrorless camera has been equipped with an all-new back-illuminated 26-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and X-Processor 4 image processing engine. The brand says that the camera can deliver superb image quality and enhanced tracking for a moving object with substantial AF performance.

The X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor on board utilises a unique colour filter array to control moiré and false colours to produce a quality photo.The camera features a 3.69-million-dot OLED colour viewfinder. It offers an extended ISO of 5,12,000, 0.3-second start time, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, and a micro HDMI port.

Also Read : Xiaomi launches Mi 8 Youth Edition and Screen Fingerprint Edition : Price and Specs

The Colour Chrome Effect on the new Fujifilm camera produces deeper colours and gradation in images with highly saturated colours. The camera offers a “Pre-Shoot” function, which starts shooting as soon as the shutter button is half-pressed. There’s a Sports Finder Mode as well, which makes it easy to capture a moving subject, even at high speed.

Coming to the pricing, the Fujifilm X-T3 is priced at Rs 1,17,999 for the body-only. You can also purchase the camera with an 18-55mm kit lens for Rs 1,49,999. The X-T3 battery grip is priced at Rs 25,999. The camera will be up for grabs across channels in black and silver hues.