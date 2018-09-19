Xiaomi launches Mi 8 Youth Edition and Screen Fingerprint Edition : Price and Specs

Xiaomi has launched two handsets today Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition and the Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition.

The Mi 8 Youth Edition has been launched in three variants — 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs 14,800), CNY 1,699 (around Rs 18,000) and CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 21,200) respectively. It will be available for pre-order starting today and will go on sale on September 25.

Specifications

In terms of specs, the Mi 8 Youth Edition offers a 6.26-inch LCD screen with 2280 x 1080p resolution and a notch on top.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE processor with three storage options — 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB 6GB + 128GB. Out of three available colour options — Twilight Gold, Dream Blue, Deep Space Gray — the base variant only comes in Deep Space Gray, whereas the other storage options come in all three colours.

Backed by a 3350mAh battery, the handset has a 24-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor and a dual rear camera setup including 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 and a 5-megapixel Samsung S5K5E8 sensor. The cameras offer Artificial Intelligencebased features including AI scene recognition, face recognition and others.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition comes in two storage options — 6GB+128GB internal storage that costs CNY 3,199 (around Rs 34,000) and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that comes at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs 38,200). It goes on pre-orders starting today and will go on sale from September 21.

Specifications

As the name suggests, the handset features an in-display fingerprint sensor instead of a rear mounted one and is the first handset from Xiaomi to do that. It offers a 6.21-inch AMOLED FHD+ display of 2248 x 1080 pixel resolution. It offers a dual rear camera setup of 12-megapixel each and a 2–megapixel front facing snapper. Backed by a 3000mAh battery, Xiaomi claims that is houses the world’s first pressure sensitive screen fingerprint recognition.