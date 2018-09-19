IndiaNEWS

I can make cows speak in Tamil and Sanskrit, says Swami Nithyananda

Sep 19, 2018, 04:40 pm IST
Less than a minute

Swami Nithyananda says, he can make cows speak to you in Tamil and Sanskrit.

“I will demonstrate..” Nithyananda says, pausing for dramatic effect, “Monkeys and other few animals…which do not have many of the internal organs we all have…by initiating them into superconscious breakthrough, they will grow these organs — and I’ll establish it, prove it through scientific, medical…[research].”

Also Read : Triple Talaq : 62-year-old husband divorces 29-year-old wife via WhatsApp

“I am declaring [this] after testing this software yesterday. Yesterday, actually, I casually tested this software. I was perfectly working [sic].”Didn’t see that coming, did you?”Let this be on record. Within a year, I’ll establish this.”Oh, it’s on record now. But there’s more.

The next line wouldn’t look out of place in a scientific abstract, if only for the academese.
“I’ll develop a proper, phonetic, linguistic-capable vocal cord for monkeys…for lions and tigers”.

Has Nithyananda considered the dangers of testing on lions? The legality? But we digress — let him continue.
“We are going to have bulls and cows which will talk to you very clearly — legitimately — in Sanskit and Tamil.”

Tags

Related Articles

Karunanidhi
Aug 1, 2018, 07:04 am IST

Rajinikanth and Rahul Gandhi visits DMK leader Karunanidhi in hospital

Aug 16, 2018, 02:46 pm IST

School boy who Salutes Tricolor in chest-deep flood water exclude from NRC list

Jul 7, 2018, 09:53 pm IST

Check-out the Reliance Jio’s latest announcements on JioPhone

Yet another Bollywood actress Launch Her Own Clothing Brand
Apr 19, 2018, 12:52 pm IST

After Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, Yet another Bollywood actress Launch Her Own Clothing Brand

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close