I can make cows speak in Tamil and Sanskrit, says Swami Nithyananda

Swami Nithyananda says, he can make cows speak to you in Tamil and Sanskrit.

“I will demonstrate..” Nithyananda says, pausing for dramatic effect, “Monkeys and other few animals…which do not have many of the internal organs we all have…by initiating them into superconscious breakthrough, they will grow these organs — and I’ll establish it, prove it through scientific, medical…[research].”

“I am declaring [this] after testing this software yesterday. Yesterday, actually, I casually tested this software. I was perfectly working [sic].”Didn’t see that coming, did you?”Let this be on record. Within a year, I’ll establish this.”Oh, it’s on record now. But there’s more.

Animals will also talk in future…..our desi guru scientist #Nityananda claims. Simply WOW!…. So we can talk to monkeys and cows in local language.#God are you Watching? pic.twitter.com/Pj9pwbJE2p — dinesh akula (@dineshakula) September 18, 2018

The next line wouldn’t look out of place in a scientific abstract, if only for the academese.

“I’ll develop a proper, phonetic, linguistic-capable vocal cord for monkeys…for lions and tigers”.

Has Nithyananda considered the dangers of testing on lions? The legality? But we digress — let him continue.

“We are going to have bulls and cows which will talk to you very clearly — legitimately — in Sanskit and Tamil.”