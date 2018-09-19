Kerala Floods : Central Govt team to visit flood hit Kerala Tomorrow

A team led by a special secretary of the Union Home Ministry will tour Kerala for five days, starting Thursday, to assess the damage caused by the recent floods.

Ministry officials said the visit was scheduled after the Kerala government sent a detailed memorandum seeking Rs. 4,700 crore as compensation for the destruction caused by the deluge, considered the worst in a century. The team, to be headed by Special Secretary BR Sharma, will be in the state from September 20 to 26.

According to figures available with the ministry, at least 488 people died in rain-related incidents in the state this monsoon. As many as 14 districts of the state were affected.

On August 21, the Centre released Rs. 600 crore to flood-hit Kerala in keeping with assurances given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh during visits to the state. That was in addition to the Rs. 562.45 crore already made available through the SDRF.