KeralaLatest News

Kerala Floods : Central Govt team to visit flood hit Kerala Tomorrow

Sep 19, 2018, 08:03 pm IST
Less than a minute

A team led by a special secretary of the Union Home Ministry will tour Kerala for five days, starting Thursday, to assess the damage caused by the recent floods.

Ministry officials said the visit was scheduled after the Kerala government sent a detailed memorandum seeking Rs. 4,700 crore as compensation for the destruction caused by the deluge, considered the worst in a century. The team, to be headed by Special Secretary BR Sharma, will be in the state from September 20 to 26.

Also Read : Union cabinet approves remuneration hike for Anganwadi workers

According to figures available with the ministry, at least 488 people died in rain-related incidents in the state this monsoon. As many as 14 districts of the state were affected.

On August 21, the Centre released Rs. 600 crore to flood-hit Kerala in keeping with assurances given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh during visits to the state. That was in addition to the Rs. 562.45 crore already made available through the SDRF.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 21, 2018, 07:02 am IST

Patanjali to conduct Yoga sessions at World Economic Forum

behera
Aug 21, 2018, 04:19 pm IST

TresPassing into Distress Relief Camps Will Leave You Behind the Bars, Warns Loknath Behera

Nurse
Mar 29, 2018, 11:17 pm IST

Kerala Nurse twists patient’s fingers – Watch Shocking Video

girl-earning-8-lakhs-per-hour
Feb 24, 2018, 06:05 pm IST

This unemployed girl is making Rs. 8 lakhs per hour by doing this

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close