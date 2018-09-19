RSS-backed lab plans to sell cow urine-dung soaps on Amazon

According to a report in Times of India, Mathura-based RSS-backed centre – Deen Dayal Dham, will sell about 30 ‘therapeutic’ products. The report cited that the tailoring unit of the centre will also create apparels such as Modi and Yogi kurtas.

Citing Arun Kumar, RSS spokesperson, the report said that the purpose of the initiative was to create more jobs for local residents and ensure their financial independence. As of now, the centre sells products worth Rs 1 lakh and apparels worth Rs 3 lakh every month.

“Products of our Kamdhenu line that have cow urine among the main ingredients, and kurtas and other khadi products will be available on Amazon soon,” Manish Gupta, deputy secretary of the centre was quoted as saying in the report.

Some of the products made by the centre include – a pepper, amla, tulsi tonic titled Ghanvati- for diabetes and obesity, shampoo, bath soaps, toothpaste and face pack. According to the report, the products have cow urine and cow dung as the main ingredients of the products and do not have any synthetic chemicals in them.

Currently, the centre employes 10 workers and houses 90 cows. A small scale unit at the moment, the centre sold 700 kg chyavanprash in 2015 and 1,200 kg in 2016. The dham is now planning to scale up the functions by going online. The tailoring centre is another unit with 50 workers, all women, earning Rs 120 a day.