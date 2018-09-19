Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

South Indian Actress Trisha in Trouble after Posing with a Dolphin in Pool: See Pic

Time and again, we have seen these things happening, especially on social media. And the latest target is Trisha Krishnan who faced the wrath of the fans for posting a picture with a dolphin.

Sep 19, 2018, 08:25 am IST
Less than a minute

Fans trolling, being critical and ruthless towards insensible things done by any celeb is not a new thing. Time and again, we have seen these things happening, especially on social media. And the latest target is Trisha Krishnan who faced the wrath of the fans for posting a picture with a dolphin.

Trisha took to her social media pages and posted a picture with a dolphin in a swimming pool, but that didn’t go down too well with a few netizens. Many fans felt that dolphins need to be in an aquarium and not in a pool. Few also were quite critical of it and said that she doesn’t deserve to be the ambassador for UNICEF, a title she was conferred recently.

View this post on Instagram

Believe in love at first sight???

A post shared by Trish (@dudette583) on

“Hey, I thought you were an animal rights activist. I don t think dolphins should be in aquariums,” [sic] commented one user referring to her association with PETA. “Seriously??!! Why is a captive dolphin so attractive to you?!” [sic] said another user quite seriously. It also seemed that comments on that post by Trisha were deleted and users blamed the actress for resorting to such act.

Tags

Related Articles

samajwadi-party-and-bsp-raises-allegations-against-bjp-in-up-rajya-sabha-elections
Mar 23, 2018, 08:51 pm IST

Samajwadi party and BSP raises allegations against BJP in UP Rajya Sabha elections

Jul 7, 2018, 05:30 pm IST

Businessman arrested for raping his daughter’s close friend

Jun 9, 2017, 07:11 pm IST

India’s borders are more secure under Modi Govt. than before

filmmaker Tapkir
May 15, 2017, 07:47 am IST

Famous filmmaker found dead: Posted Suicide note on Facebook

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close