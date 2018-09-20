Now You Can Get a Ride With Chetan Bhagat on OLA. Guess How People Reacted

Chetan Bhagat is one of India’s most popular writers but gets trolled very often on social media. His latest book, Girl In Room 105, is all set to be launched and to promote his book, Chetan has found a new way.

To promote his latest book, Chetan has collaborated with OLA. The idea is to encourage people to get a ride of OLA cabs and to offer the lucky winners a ride with the man himself plus discounts on his latest release.

Chetan Bhagat shared the details of the new offer in Twitter.

Let an Ola take you to your destination today and your next ride could be with me! Book your Ola today. Offer lasts till 25th September. #RideWithChetan#TheGirlInRoom105 pic.twitter.com/CnYQwmHDfz — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) September 18, 2018

Later OLA shared the information on their official Twitter handle. They wrote-

A big shout-out to all @chetan_bhagat fans. We bring you a chance to meet Chetan and get an exclusive discount on his latest book, The Girl in Room 105.