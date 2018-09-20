Latest NewsIndia

Now You Can Get a Ride With Chetan Bhagat on OLA. Guess How People Reacted

Sep 20, 2018, 09:41 am IST
Less than a minute
chetan bhagat
Chetan Bhagat is one of India’s most popular writers but gets trolled very often on social media. His latest book, Girl In Room 105, is all set to be launched and to promote his book, Chetan has found a new way.
To promote his latest book, Chetan has collaborated with OLA. The idea is to encourage people to get a ride of OLA cabs and to offer the lucky winners a ride with the man himself plus discounts on his latest release.
Chetan Bhagat shared the details of the new offer in Twitter.

Later OLA shared the information on their official Twitter handle. They wrote-
A big shout-out to all @chetan_bhagat fans. We bring you a chance to meet Chetan and get an exclusive discount on his latest book, The Girl in Room 105.

But apparently, people didn’t like the idea and trolled Chetan and OLA. See some of the reactions.


