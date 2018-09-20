Latest NewsIndia

Union Minister compares Rahul Gandhi with “Pirated Laptop”

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday compared Congress president Rahul Gandhi to a "pirated laptop"

Sep 20, 2018, 06:11 am IST
Less than a minute

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday compared Congress president Rahul Gandhi to a “pirated laptop” having only “fraud and fake words”. He also said that the “balloon” of a grand alliance of opposition parties will burst before the 2019 general elections.

On the other hand, the NDA will win the 2019 elections because of the work done under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, he said addressing the party’s Jharkhand unit office-bearers.

Also Read : Lynching in name of cow not acceptable,says RSS chief  Mohan Bhagwat

“As the frustrated opposition has come to know about it, they are showing off unity… But the balloon of Mahagathbandhan will burst before the Lok Sabha elections,” a party release quoted the Union minority affairs minister as saying. Naqvi compared AICC president Rahul Gandhi with “pirated laptop which has only fraud and fake words”. However, the statement did not elaborate on his remarks. Naqvi said that the Prime Minister’s popularity is increasing and India’s honour has increased in the last 4.5 years.

Mr Naqvi compared Congress president Rahul Gandhi with “pirated laptop which has only fraud and fake words”.     However, the statement did not elaborated on his remarks.

Mr Naqvi said that the prime minister’s popularity is increasing and India’s honour has increased in the last 4.5 years.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 23, 2017, 04:35 pm IST

Here is the complete list of various demands on Qatar by Arab nations !

Jan 18, 2018, 12:38 pm IST

Oil tanker engulfed in flames, anchored off Gujarat Coast

May 30, 2018, 07:45 pm IST

The Hyderabad municipal authorities poisoned 150 dogs to death

Aug 11, 2017, 03:43 pm IST

Donald Trump’s latest comments could pave way to War

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close