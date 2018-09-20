Union Minister compares Rahul Gandhi with “Pirated Laptop”

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday compared Congress president Rahul Gandhi to a “pirated laptop” having only “fraud and fake words”. He also said that the “balloon” of a grand alliance of opposition parties will burst before the 2019 general elections.

On the other hand, the NDA will win the 2019 elections because of the work done under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, he said addressing the party’s Jharkhand unit office-bearers.

“As the frustrated opposition has come to know about it, they are showing off unity… But the balloon of Mahagathbandhan will burst before the Lok Sabha elections,” a party release quoted the Union minority affairs minister as saying. Naqvi compared AICC president Rahul Gandhi with “pirated laptop which has only fraud and fake words”. However, the statement did not elaborate on his remarks. Naqvi said that the Prime Minister’s popularity is increasing and India’s honour has increased in the last 4.5 years.

