KIDNAPPED JAMMU KASHMIR COPS KILLED BY MILITANTS; BREAKING NEWS

This is a breaking news. Kidnapped police officers were killed.

TODAY early morning, 4 police officers have been kidnapped by the militants from their homes.

And now according to the latest reports, 3 out of 4 police officers have been killed in cold blood by the militants.

The three murdered SPOs have been identified as Firdous Ahmad Kuchey, Nisar Ahmad Dhobi and Kuldeep Singh.

With the help of the villagers, the police managed to rescue one of the kidnapped police officers.

Further details awaiting.