On A Brand New Day Petrol Prices Continues Its Rise

Sep 21, 2018, 10:29 am IST
On a brand new day, the petrol prices have rocketed while there is no change in diesel prices.

The price of petrol is raised by 11 paise.

And these are the latest fuel price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY
 

 

New Delhi

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 82.33

 

73.88

  

82.22

 

73.88

 
 

 

Kolkata

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 84.18

 

75.73

  

84.07

 

75.73

 
 

 

Mumbai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 89.71

 

78.42

  

89.60

 

78.42

 
 

 

Chennai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

  

85.57

 

78.10

 

  

85.46

 

78.10

 
 

 

Thiruvananthapuram

  

PETROL

 

 

DIESEL

 

 85.69

 

 

79.08

  

85.58

 

 

79.08

 

