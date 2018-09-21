On A Brand New Day Petrol Prices Continues Its Rise

On a brand new day, the petrol prices have rocketed while there is no change in diesel prices.
The price of petrol is raised by 11 paise.
And these are the latest fuel price list:
|CITY
|FUEL
|TODAY
|YESTERDAY
|
New Delhi
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|82.33
73.88
|
82.22
73.88
|
Kolkata
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|84.18
75.73
|
84.07
75.73
|
Mumbai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|89.71
78.42
|
89.60
78.42
|
Chennai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
85.57
78.10
|
85.46
78.10
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|85.69
79.08
|
85.58
79.08
