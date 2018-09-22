Bangda Udid Methi- A Goan Fish Curry

Bangda Udid Methi is a unique curry prepared by the Saraswats of Goa and Karwar. Its unusual flavor comes from a combination of black gram and dried fenugreek seeds that pair beautifully with the dark meaty, mildly bitter Indian mackerel

Bangda Udid Methi

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

4 whole mackerel, cleaned

1 tsp Turmeric Powder

1 tbsp lime or Lemon Juice

1 tsp Red Chili Powder or cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon kitchen salt

8 Dried Red Chilies such as Bedgi or Kashmiri, stalks and seeds removed

¾ Cup shredded fresh or defrosted, unsweetened coconut

180 gms white onions finely sliced

1 tsp Urad Dal or split black gram

½ tsp dried fenugreek seeds (Methi)

1 tsp medium grain white rice, rinsed

2 tsp whole Coriander Seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp Black Peppercorns

1-2 tsp tamarind concentrate

1/2 tsp jaggery if required

vegetable oil

chopped cilantro or fresh coriander to garnish

Method