Bangda Udid Methi- A Goan Fish Curry

Bangda Udid Methi is a unique curry prepared by the Saraswats of Goa and Karwar. Its unusual flavor comes from a combination of black gram and dried fenugreek seeds that pair beautifully with the dark meaty, mildly bitter Indian mackerel
Bangda Udid Methi
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
- 4 whole mackerel, cleaned
- 1 tsp Turmeric Powder
- 1 tbsp lime or Lemon Juice
- 1 tsp Red Chili Powder or cayenne pepper
- 1 teaspoon kitchen salt
- 8 Dried Red Chilies such as Bedgi or Kashmiri, stalks and seeds removed
- ¾ Cup shredded fresh or defrosted, unsweetened coconut
- 180 gms white onions finely sliced
- 1 tsp Urad Dal or split black gram
- ½ tsp dried fenugreek seeds (Methi)
- 1 tsp medium grain white rice, rinsed
- 2 tsp whole Coriander Seeds
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- ½ tsp Black Peppercorns
- 1-2 tsp tamarind concentrate
- 1/2 tsp jaggery if required
- vegetable oil
- chopped cilantro or fresh coriander to garnish
Method
- To marinate the fish
- Rub turmeric, Red Chili powder, salt and lime juice over the 4 pieces of fish. Cover and refrigerate.
- For the spice paste
- Heat 2 tbsp vegetable oil in a pan on medium heat. Add dried red chillies, black gram, cumin, coriander, black peppercorns, rice and fenugreek seeds and toast 3-4 minutes until fragrant. Remove from the pan and reserve.
- In the same skillet add 1 tbsp oil and toast the coconut and onions 4-5 minutes, stirring constantly to prevent burning. Cook until the coconut begins to dry and turn a light golden brown.
- Cool all the roasted ingredients and grind to a smooth paste that’s free of any fibre or lumps.
- Heat 2 tbsp vegetable oil in the skillet. Add remaining Onions and green chilli and saute until just softened. Do not brown.
- Add the ground paste, turmeric and stir well. Add 2 cups of water and tamarind concentrate and cook for 5 minutes on a slow flame. Add the fish and continue to cook until fish is cooked through. This is a whole fish so it takes longer to cook than filets. If the fish is not immersed in gravy you may have to turn it over to ensure its cooked through.
- Adjust salt, jaggery, red chilli powder and more tamarind concentrate to suit your taste. This curry is mildly spicy, sour and bitter with a hint of sweetness that should come from the coconut but if it isnt enough add a little jaggery.
- Serve hot with boiled white rice and wedges of lime. Garnish with fresh coriander. The vegan version with sour mango is not garnished with coriander leaves and is always served with Basmati. You can use any medium-grain white rice for the seafood version.
