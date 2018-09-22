Kerala Salary Challenge Date Ends Today

Flood-hit Kerala had started a challenge- ‘Salary Challenge’ where the natives have been asked to send their 1-month salary to the Kerala CM’s Distress Relief Fund.

And the salary challenge ends TODAY.

The government had asked employees to contribute a month’s gross salary in full or instalments as part of mobilizing funds for flood relief activities. The order stated a month’s salary should be calculated based on the gross salary of September and should be given in instalments of a maximum of 10 months.

Also, TODAY is the last day for the people to submit their disagreement form against the salary challenge that the government had launched.

As per internal calculations, it has been alleged that at least 40% will hand in their disagreement form. So far, more than 1000 Secretariat Employees Association members have submitted their disagreement forms.

A final tally of the disagreement forms will be made on Saturday evening.

The date to submit the forms will however not be extended as the Finance Department needs sufficient time ahead of the salary bill preparation.