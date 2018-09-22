The Evidences & Contradictions That Locked Jalandhar Bishop

After his discharge, the Jalandhar Bishop is to be produced before the Pala court in connection with the Kerala nun rape case.

Before that let’s take a look at the evidence & contradictions that locked Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal as the prime accused.

On the 3rd day of interrogation, Bishop Franco Mulakkal was officially arrested on Friday. During the interrogation, the Bishop stuck to his earlier claims that he was innocent & had not raped the nun.

The victim complained that she was raped 13 times for a period of 2 years from May 5 2014, at a mission house in Kottayam.

However, Bishop Mulakkal denied that he went to the mission house on May 5, 2014, the day on which he allegedly raped the nun for the first time. This was contradicted by the driver’s statement who reportedly drove him there that evening.

While Mulakkal reportedly claimed that he went to another convent that day, the superior of that convent is learnt to have denied this. The visitors’ register at the mission house also shows that Mulakkal was there on the days mentioned by the nun, said sources.

The nun had initially complained to the church authorities repeatedly after which she approached the police and filed a complaint. The police registered a case on the 28th of June, after which the probe dragged on for 3 months

Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal was arrested following contradictions in his statements, circumstantial evidence, statements of witnesses, and the nun’s statement under Section 164 of the CrPC.