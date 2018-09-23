A Lip-Smacking Main Course- Chicken Kathi Roll

Chicken Kathi Roll is a lip-smacking roll of a flaky tawa paratha stuffed with a flavourful chicken filling. Once your parathas are ready this dish can be put together real quick. Serve it as a high tea or as an evening snack or does great even when served as dinner.

Chicken Kathi Roll

Prep in: 15 minutes

Cooks in: 25 minutes

Total in: 40 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

For the tawa paratha

1 cup Whole Wheat Flour

Cooking oil, for kneading

Salt, to taste

Cooking oil, to roast the parathas

For the Chicken Tikka

200 grams Chicken breasts, cut into thin strips

1/4 cup Hung Curd (Greek Yogurt)

2 tablespoons Tandoori masala

1 tablespoon Lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)

Salt, to taste

1 teaspoon Ginger, finely chopped

2 teaspoons Garlic, finely chopped

1 Onion, thinly sliced

1 Green Bell Pepper (Capsicum), thinly sliced

Other Ingredients

1/2 cup Pickled onions

Chaat Masala Powder, to sprinkle

2 Whole Eggs, beaten

How to make

To begin making the Chicken Tikka Kathi Roll Recipe we will first make the chicken tikka filling.

To make the Chicken Tikka Filling

In a mixing bowl, combine the washed and cleaned chicken strips along with the yogurt, salt, turmeric powder, tandoori masala, and lemon juice. Allow it to sit for at least 30 minutes.

Heat a pan with oil on medium flame, to this add the ginger, garlic and saute for 30 seconds, now add in the sliced onions and capsicum.

Continue to cook for another 3-4 minutes.

Now add the marinated chicken along with the marinade.

Cover and cook for 5-7 minutes until the chicken tikka masala has cooked through. We need our chicken tikka to be just about coated with the masala.

Turn off the flame, and transfer to a bowl and set aside.

To make the tawa paratha

To begin making the Tawa Paratha, in a large bowl combine the flour, salt, a tablespoon of oil and knead adding little water at a time to make a firm and smooth dough.

Add one tablespoon of oil to coat the dough and knead again. Cover and set aside for 15 minutes.

Knead once again and divide the dough into 4 portions. Preheat the iron skillet on medium heat.

Roll the dough portions into balls and flatten them with the palm of your hand. Toss them on flour and roll them out into circles of approximately 8 inches in diameter.

Continue the same process of rolling with the remaining dough portions.

With skillet on medium-high heat, place one rolled out paratha on the skillet. After a few seconds flip on the other side

At this point flip the plain paratha and add some oil. Cook until almost done.

Now spread two tablespoons of the beaten egg on one side of the paratha and flip.

Cook for about a minute till the egg is cooked. Remove from the tawa and place it on a plate.

To assemble the Chicken Tikka Kathi Roll