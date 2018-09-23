A Lip-Smacking Main Course- Chicken Kathi Roll

Chicken Kathi Roll is a lip-smacking roll of a flaky tawa paratha stuffed with a flavourful chicken filling. Once your parathas are ready this dish can be put together real quick. Serve it as a high tea or as an evening snack or does great even when served as dinner.
Chicken Kathi Roll
Prep in: 15 minutes
Cooks in: 25 minutes
Total in: 40 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
For the tawa paratha
- 1 cup Whole Wheat Flour
- Cooking oil, for kneading
- Salt, to taste
- Cooking oil, to roast the parathas
For the Chicken Tikka
- 200 grams Chicken breasts, cut into thin strips
- 1/4 cup Hung Curd (Greek Yogurt)
- 2 tablespoons Tandoori masala
- 1 tablespoon Lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)
- Salt, to taste
- 1 teaspoon Ginger, finely chopped
- 2 teaspoons Garlic, finely chopped
- 1 Onion, thinly sliced
- 1 Green Bell Pepper (Capsicum), thinly sliced
Other Ingredients
- 1/2 cup Pickled onions
- Chaat Masala Powder, to sprinkle
- 2 Whole Eggs, beaten
How to make
- To begin making the Chicken Tikka Kathi Roll Recipe we will first make the chicken tikka filling.
To make the Chicken Tikka Filling
- In a mixing bowl, combine the washed and cleaned chicken strips along with the yogurt, salt, turmeric powder, tandoori masala, and lemon juice. Allow it to sit for at least 30 minutes.
- Heat a pan with oil on medium flame, to this add the ginger, garlic and saute for 30 seconds, now add in the sliced onions and capsicum.
- Continue to cook for another 3-4 minutes.
- Now add the marinated chicken along with the marinade.
- Cover and cook for 5-7 minutes until the chicken tikka masala has cooked through. We need our chicken tikka to be just about coated with the masala.
- Turn off the flame, and transfer to a bowl and set aside.
To make the tawa paratha
- To begin making the Tawa Paratha, in a large bowl combine the flour, salt, a tablespoon of oil and knead adding little water at a time to make a firm and smooth dough.
- Add one tablespoon of oil to coat the dough and knead again. Cover and set aside for 15 minutes.
- Knead once again and divide the dough into 4 portions. Preheat the iron skillet on medium heat.
- Roll the dough portions into balls and flatten them with the palm of your hand. Toss them on flour and roll them out into circles of approximately 8 inches in diameter.
- Continue the same process of rolling with the remaining dough portions.
- With skillet on medium-high heat, place one rolled out paratha on the skillet. After a few seconds flip on the other side
- At this point flip the plain paratha and add some oil. Cook until almost done.
- Now spread two tablespoons of the beaten egg on one side of the paratha and flip.
- Cook for about a minute till the egg is cooked. Remove from the tawa and place it on a plate.
To assemble the Chicken Tikka Kathi Roll
- Place the prepared chicken tikka masala filling on one side of the paratha, place pickled onions next to it and sprinkle some chaat masala.
- Fold like that of a roll and serve.
- Chicken Tikka Kathi Roll is ready to be served
