A Lip-Smacking Main Course- Chicken Kathi Roll

Sep 23, 2018, 10:51 am IST
2 minutes read
Chicken Kathi Roll
Chicken Kathi Roll for tea or dinner

Chicken Kathi Roll is a lip-smacking roll of a flaky tawa paratha stuffed with a flavourful chicken filling. Once your parathas are ready this dish can be put together real quick. Serve it as a high tea or as an evening snack or does great even when served as dinner.

Prep in: 15 minutes

Cooks in: 25 minutes

Total in: 40 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

For the tawa paratha

  • 1 cup Whole Wheat Flour
  • Cooking oil, for kneading
  • Salt, to taste
  • Cooking oil, to roast the parathas

For the Chicken Tikka

  • 200 grams Chicken breasts, cut into thin strips
  • 1/4 cup Hung Curd (Greek Yogurt)
  • 2 tablespoons Tandoori masala
  • 1 tablespoon Lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)
  • Salt, to taste
  • 1 teaspoon Ginger, finely chopped
  • 2 teaspoons Garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 Onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 Green Bell Pepper (Capsicum), thinly sliced

Other Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup Pickled onions
  • Chaat Masala Powder, to sprinkle
  • 2 Whole Eggs, beaten

How to make

  • To begin making the Chicken Tikka Kathi Roll Recipe we will first make the chicken tikka filling.

To make the Chicken Tikka Filling

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the washed and cleaned chicken strips along with the yogurt, salt, turmeric powder, tandoori masala, and lemon juice. Allow it to sit for at least 30 minutes.
  • Heat a pan with oil on medium flame, to this add the ginger, garlic and saute for 30 seconds, now add in the sliced onions and capsicum.
  • Continue to cook for another 3-4 minutes.
  • Now add the marinated chicken along with the marinade.
  • Cover and cook for 5-7 minutes until the chicken tikka masala has cooked through.  We need our chicken tikka to be just about coated with the masala.
  • Turn off the flame, and transfer to a bowl and set aside.

To make the tawa paratha

  • To begin making the Tawa Paratha, in a large bowl combine the flour, salt, a tablespoon of oil and knead adding little water at a time to make a firm and smooth dough.
  • Add one tablespoon of oil to coat the dough and knead again. Cover and set aside for 15 minutes.
  • Knead once again and divide the dough into 4 portions. Preheat the iron skillet on medium heat.
  • Roll the dough portions into balls and flatten them with the palm of your hand. Toss them on flour and roll them out into circles of approximately 8 inches in diameter.
  • Continue the same process of rolling with the remaining dough portions.
  • With skillet on medium-high heat, place one rolled out paratha on the skillet. After a few seconds flip on the other side
  • At this point flip the plain paratha and add some oil. Cook until almost done.
  • Now spread two tablespoons of the beaten egg on one side of the paratha and flip.
  • Cook for about a minute till the egg is cooked. Remove from the tawa and place it on a plate.

To assemble the Chicken Tikka Kathi Roll

  • Place the prepared chicken tikka masala filling on one side of the paratha, place pickled onions next to it and sprinkle some chaat masala.
  • Fold like that of a roll and serve.
  • Chicken Tikka Kathi Roll is ready to be served

