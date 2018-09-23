Is There a Link Between Rahul Gandhi & Hollande’s statement? Jaitley’s Exclusive Interview

Is the whole deal between the former French President François Hollande and Rahul Gandhi’s tweets & attacks on the BJP a set up?

According to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in his exclusive interview with a leading news channel, he said: “I won’t be surprised if the whole thing is being orchestrated.”

On the 30th of August, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted of “some big bunker buster bombs in the next couple of weeks” which was followed by François Hollande controversial statements on the Rafale deal.

Globalised corruption. This #Rafale aircraft really does fly far and fast! It's also going to drop some big bunker buster bombs in the next couple of weeks. Modi Ji please tell Anil, there is a big problem in France. https://t.co/tvL7HMBPFN — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 31, 2018

Jaitley voiced his opinion that the Opposition leaders of 2 countries are speaking against the Rafale deal in one voice:

“I think he (Rahul Gandhi) is in some kind of a revenge mode. I won’t be surprised if the whole thing is being orchestrated. On August 30, why did he (Rahul) tweet “Just wait for a while, some bombs are going to be burst in Paris”? And then what happens is in perfect rhythm with what he predicted,” Jaitley said.

Are 2 leaders conspiring together?

“I don’t know. But I see a perfect coincidence in the rhythm between his tweet on August 30 and what happens when a statement is made which is found to be inaccurate and, therefore, the next day itself, Mr Hollande goes and starts backtracking it,” Jaitley said.

When asked about François Hollande statement on the Rafale deal, Jaitley said: (I don’t have evidence to back this but this apparent duet (between Rahul Gandhi and Francois Hollande), does raise a question).

As per the latest reports, it is alleged that François Hollande had backtracked on his statement as the Dassault Aviation came forward stating that they chose Reliance Defense and not the government.