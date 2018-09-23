This Is Pakistan Army’s Response To India Army Chief’s “Give Back Same Coin”

After the cold-blood killing of the 3 Special Police Officers in Jammu Kashmir by the Pakistan militants, the tension has escalated between the 2 nations.

Condemning the act by the militants, Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat has said to the media: “Yes, it’s time to give it back to them in the same coin … not resorting to similar kind of barbarism. But I think the other side must also feel the same pain.”

However, the Pakistan Army said that they want peace.

Pakistan Army’s Major General Asif Ghafoor said that “We [Pakistan Army] are ready for war but choose to walk the path of peace in the interest of the people of Pakistan, the neighbours and the region.”

“Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be mistaken for weakness. War is imposed when you are not ready for it. But we are a nuclear nation and ready,” Ghafoor said.

He said that Pakistan has a long-standing record of fighting terrorism, adding “we know the price for peace”.

Rejecting the claims that the BSF soldier was killed by the Pakistan Army, Gafoor said: “We have struggled to achieve peace in the last two decades. We can never do anything to disgrace any soldier. They have in the past as well laid the blame on us for mutilating the body of a fallen soldier. We are a professional army. We never engage in such acts.”

On the cancelled peace talks between the 2 nations, the Major General said: “There is a freedom struggle going on in the Indian occupied Kashmir, and Burhan Wani onwards it is completely a political movement,” Ghafoor said, adding that the struggle for independence has become a part of the DNA of Kashmiris and it’s the third generation which is willing to sacrifice their lives for the cause.

“They should come forward for a dialogue. Whenever attempts for dialogue have failed, it is because India has run away from the table.

“The government of Pakistan’s offer still stands for India to come forward and hold talks with us,” he said.

The Major General’s statements were backed by the Pakistan Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry.

“Pakistan and India are nuclear powers; a war is out of the question,” he said.

The Minister termed the Indian army chief’s statement an attempt to divert the attention of Indian public from the Rafale deal scandal that is going on in the nation.

Chaudhry said that the Indian army chief’s statement was inappropriate and that the general must refrain from using statements as a political tool.

“The Indian army chief needs to understand that he is not a BJP leader,” Chaudhry remarked, adding that “the world stands witness to who wants war and who wants peace”.

“As a peace-loving nation, Pakistan desires peace [with India],” he stressed, highlighting the fact that peace will be in the benefit of billions across both nations.

He said that Pakistan had reached out in hopes for peace and will continue its efforts to that end.