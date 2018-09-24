Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Ajay Devgn Reveals Sharing Kajol’s WhatsApp Number on Twitter was a Prank

Some users posted screenshots of their WhatsApp messages to the number tweeted urging Kajol, if it is indeed her number, to switch off her phone.

Sep 24, 2018, 10:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

Ajay Devgn sure knows how to grab attention. After sending half the country into a tizzy by sharing wife and actor Kajol’s WhatsApp number on Twitter, the actor admitted it was his idea of a prank. Ajay Devgn is also having a field day laughing at the trolls. Check out the comments he’s retweeting:

Some users posted screenshots of their WhatsApp messages to the number tweeted urging Kajol, if it is indeed her number, to switch off her phone. While comments have been pouring in for the post, Ajay took to his twitter handle once again to provide clarity on his act. He clarified that he had pulled off a prank with his fans and that the number he gave was fake and not that of the actress.

Tags

Related Articles

tea-from-traintoilet
May 4, 2018, 04:07 pm IST

Tea vendor coming out of a train toilet after mixing water caught on camera: Video

P-Chidambaram-defends-Congress-President-Rahul-Gandhi
Jun 23, 2018, 11:16 am IST

P Chidambaram defends Congress President Rahul Gandhi

air-india-express-eyes-expansion-by-introducing-more-flights-to-kerala
Jun 23, 2018, 05:48 pm IST

23 flights of the state-carrier Air India were delayed due to software glitch

Mar 19, 2018, 05:06 pm IST

Largest genomics project to study Indian population

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close