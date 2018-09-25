Passenger Tries to Open Plane’s Exit Door Mistaking it For Toilet’s. Guess What Happens Next

Aeroplanes fly in the stratosphere and any change in the pressure inside the plane would seriously jeopardise the lives of passengers. So imagine what happens if someone opens the planes exit door!

Whether this can be done easily or not in a flying aeroplane is another matter, but someone attempting it is enough to scare the entire passengers. But then this can happen if you are first time flyer and not familiar with the plane as this passenger, whose identity remains hidden has found out. He tried to open the exit door of an aircraft mistaking it for that of the lavatory, triggering panic among flyers on board, police said on Monday.

The passenger is a resident of Kankarbagh locality, according to the officials. During interrogation, he said he was travelling by air for the first time and he tried to open the plane door mistaking it for the way to the lavatory, they said.

“We took him into custody as we had been informed about the incident by airport authorities who were alerted by crew members. He said he was a bank official posted in Ajmer and he had boarded the flight from Delhi last weekend,” Airport police station SHO Mohd Sanowar Khan told reporters here.

“We released him after making him sign a bond since there was no indication that his act was deliberate or carried out with any ulterior motive,” he added.