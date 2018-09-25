Rajkumar abduction case : No evidence against Veerappan, says Court

After 18 years , a district court in Gobichettipalayam in Tamil Nadu has acquitted all the nine accused in the sensational abduction case of Kannada superstar Rajkumar. Forest brigand Veerappan and thirteen others were accused of abducting Rajkumar on July 30, 2000, only nine of whom are alive today.

Rajkumar was abducted from his farmhouse in Tamil Nadu to a forest in an armed attack. He was released 108 days later.The episode had created tense situations in both the states and kept the governments on tenterhooks. It had also led to riots on the streets of Bengaluru.

Veerappan’s demands, in return for the actor’s release, were negotiated with by journalist RR Gopal, editor of Tamil magazine Nakkeeran. The accused were all acquitted today due to lack of evidence.

Veerappan died in 2004 in an encounter by the Tamil Nadu Special Task Force. Rajkumar died in 2006.