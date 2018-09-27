After SC Decriminalises Adultery, Asaduddin Owaisi Wants Triple Talaq to be Considered too

The Supreme Court today struck down the 150-year-old law which penalises adultery, ruling that the law is unconstitutional. “There cannot be a shadow of a doubt that it’s a ground for divorce but it can’t be a crime,” Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said while reading out the verdict. While the whole country is having healthy discussions about the verdict, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi has found this occasion to be the right one to play some politics. Using the Supreme Court’s verdict, Owaisi is trying to bring the discussion about Triple Talaq back into contention.

In a Twitter post, He said ” s377 now s497 decriminalised BUT Triple Talaaq has Penal Provision (criminalise) Kya Insaaf hai MITRO aapka, what will BJP do”

s377 now s497 decriminalised BUT Triple Talaaq has Penal Provision (criminalise) Kya Insaaf hai MITRO aapka ,what will BJP do https://t.co/opt9VFDFwe — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 27, 2018

A few minutes later he tweeted again saying ” The Supreme Court didn’t say Triple Talaaq is Unconstitutional but “set it aside “but Apex Court has said 377 & 497 is Unconstitutional will Modi Government learn from these judgments and take back their Unconstitutional Ordinance on Triple Talaaq”