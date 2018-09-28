Jammu Kashmir Encounter Shoots Down LeT Militants

In separate encounters that took place in the state of Jammu Kashmir, 3 militants were shot down by the security forces.

The encounters took place on Thursday at Anantnag and Budgam districts.

After receiving intelligence reports on the presence of the militants in the area, the forces launched a cordon & search operation, which turned into an encounter as the 2 sides engaged in a gun battle.

Among the militants killed, 2 were the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)’s top commanders and another of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), as per reports.

An Army jawan & 2 civilians were ki9lled, while 2 security forces were injured.

SECOND ENCOUNTER

In the second encounter that took place in at the Panzan village in Budgam, 2 Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed after they hid in a place of worship.

Despite repeated attempts by the forces to the militants to surrender themselves, the militants engaged in a heavy gunfight that killed them.

No damage was caused to the structure.