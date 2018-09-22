Jammu Kashmir Security Force On Edge; 6 Militants Shot Down

After the kidnapping & the murder of the 3 Special Police Officers, followed by the resignation of several officers the state of Jammu Kashmir has been on edge.

While Shopian district witnessed the cold-blooded murder of the police officers, Bandipora district security forces were busy gunning down militants. 6 of them had been shot down.

As per reports, the militants are said to have crossed the Line Of Control (LoC) and entered the Valley.

The first terrorist was killed on Thursday morning while the remaining 5 were shot down in an encounter that took place in the afternoon.

The incident took place in the forest area of Sumlar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

In the light of the kidnapping & murder incident, the Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting have been cancelled.