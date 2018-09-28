Temples Other Than Sabarimala That Has Banned Women Entry

TODAY the women devotees and the gender activists are celebrating the fact that women can now enter the prestigious Sabarimala temple.

But did you know besides Sabarimala these famous temples ban women devotees from entering as well?

Lord Kartikeya Temple, Pushkar:

The ancient structure dates back to the 5th century BC. Located in the centre of Pehowa in Kurukshetra district of Haryana, the temple worships the Brahmachari form of Lord Kartikeya.

There is a myth that the Lord curses women who enter the temple instead of blessing them. Thus, women are banned from entering the temple.

Ranakpur Temple, Rajasthan:

The spectacular temple complex was built in the 15th century AD, is one of the five major pilgrimage sites of Jainism. Within this complex are a number of temples, some of which are dedicated to the Tirthankaras. The temple houses 1444 carved white pillars, each unique in its design.

However, there are instructions when and how a woman can visit on a large board outside the temple. Again, menstruating women are asked to not enter the temple. Furthermore, the temple requires women to cover their legs till below their knees and also has rules regarding western clothes.

Patbausi Satra, Assam:

Located at a distance of 2km north of Barpeta town in Assam, the shrine was the abode of various Vaishnav gurus Shri Manta Sankardeva, Shri Madhavdeva and Shri Damodardeva who promoted Vaishnava faith. This temple too cites menstruation as the reason for banning women from temple premises. While in 2010, Assam Governor JB Patnaik managed to take 20 women to the temple, the Stara eventually re-imposed the ban.

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Thiruvananthapuram:

Considered the richest temple in the world, the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple houses treasure vaults. When it comes to worship, the temple has a weird rule. Women devotees can worship the deity but shouldn’t go inside the temple chambers. Women inventory officials too aren’t allowed into the treasure vaults and a few years back, the temple authorities even restricted entry to a woman expert from the Archaeological Survey of India.