Is Your Instagram Account Safe After Facebook’s Security Breach?

It has been revealed that Facebook has had a security breach in which 50 million users were affected.

But what does this mean for those Instagram users who have linked their accounts via their Facebook accounts?

Since the hackers had breached the security via Facebook’s ‘View As’ feature, the extent of the damage is yet to be made clear. The attackers may also have accessed Instagram accounts that are linked via Facebook accounts.

Anyone with a Facebook account affected by the breach would have been automatically logged out and will receive a notification through which they will need to unlink and relink their Instagram account to Facebook in order to continue cross-posting content to Facebook.

How to relink your Facebook account and do a security check

To do relink your Instagram account to Facebook, if you choose to, open Instagram Settings > Linked Accounts and select the checkbox next to Facebook. Click Unlink and confirm your selection. If you’d like to reconnect Instagram with Facebook, you’ll need to select Facebook in the Linked Accounts menu and log in with your credentials like normal.

If you know your Facebook account was affected by the breach, it’s wise to check for suspicious activity on your account. You can do this on Facebook through the Security and Login menu.

There, you’ll want to browse the activity listed to make sure you don’t see anything that doesn’t look like you — logins from other countries, for example. If you’re concerned or just want to play it safe, you can always find the link to “Log Out Of All Sessions” by scrolling toward the bottom of the page.