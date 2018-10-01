India

As LPG Prices Rise So Does Petrol & Diesel

Oct 1, 2018, 08:06 am IST
LPG & fuel price rises

As homemakers worry over the price hike on LPG, the motorists worries over the rocket rise of fuel price.

As of the 1st of September 2018, the price of petrol 25 paise is while diesel is 32 paise

And these are the latest fuel price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY
 

 

New Delhi

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 84.55

 

75.11

  

84.30

 

74.79

 
 

 

Kolkata

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 86.36

 

76.96

  

86.11

 

76.64

 
 

 

Mumbai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 91.90

 

79.71

  

91.65

 

79.39

 
 

 

Chennai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

  

87.85

 

79.39

 

  

87.60

 

79.07

 
 

 

Thiruvananthapuram

  

PETROL

 

 

DIESEL

 

 88.11

 

 

80.53

  

87.86

 

 

80.21

 

KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY

