As LPG Prices Rise So Does Petrol & Diesel

As homemakers worry over the price hike on LPG, the motorists worries over the rocket rise of fuel price.

As of the 1st of September 2018, the price of petrol 25 paise is while diesel is 32 paise

And these are the latest fuel price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY New Delhi PETROL DIESEL 84.55 75.11 84.30 74.79 Kolkata PETROL DIESEL 86.36 76.96 86.11 76.64 Mumbai PETROL DIESEL 91.90 79.71 91.65 79.39 Chennai PETROL DIESEL 87.85 79.39 87.60 79.07 Thiruvananthapuram PETROL DIESEL 88.11 80.53 87.86 80.21

KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY