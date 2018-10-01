As LPG Prices Rise So Does Petrol & Diesel

As homemakers worry over the price hike on LPG, the motorists worries over the rocket rise of fuel price.
As of the 1st of September 2018, the price of petrol 25 paise is while diesel is 32 paise
And these are the latest fuel price list:
|CITY
|FUEL
|TODAY
|YESTERDAY
|
New Delhi
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|84.55
75.11
|
84.30
74.79
|
Kolkata
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|86.36
76.96
|
86.11
76.64
|
Mumbai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|91.90
79.71
|
91.65
79.39
|
Chennai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
87.85
79.39
|
87.60
79.07
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|88.11
80.53
|
87.86
80.21
KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY
