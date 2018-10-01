Chief Justice Of India Dipak Misra Works On His Last Day

Today is the 1st of October and this day Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra’s last working day.

And as he resigns on the 2nd of October, let’s remind ourselves of his motto: “strong in will, strive, seek, fight and not yield”.

During his 13-month reign, he made important verdicts amid the various conflicts that he had faced.

From being alleged of corruption to being served impeachment notice and being faced with an unprecedented press conference by four senior-most Supreme Court judges, CJI Misra stood strong in his decisions.

His tenure was action-packed as his judgments ranged from socio-economic situations to women empowerment & equality.

His ‘swan song’ as the CJI will end when he walks out of Court Room 1 on Monday evening.

As he is to leave a day before Gandhi Jayanthi, will the next CJI Justice Ranjan Gogoi better his predecessor?