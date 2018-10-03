A Quick Pick Me Up- Honey Coffee

For a quick pick-me-up, sip this pleasantly sweet Honey Coffee, inspired by the taste of a traditional Spanish latte.

Honey Coffee

Prep/Total Time: 10 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

2 cups hot strong brewed coffee (French or other dark roasts)

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup honey

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Dash ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

In a small saucepan, combine the coffee, milk, honey, cinnamon and nutmeg. Cook and stir until heated through. (Do not boil.) Remove from the heat; stir in vanilla. Pour into cups or mugs; serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

1/2 cup: 86 calories, 1g fat (1g saturated fat), 4mg cholesterol, 18mg sodium, 19g carbohydrate (18g sugars, 0 fibre), 1g protein.