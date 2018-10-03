Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Central Government to Promote paperless KYC for offline Aadhaar verification

Oct 3, 2018, 11:04 am IST
After the Supreme Court’s Aadhaar verdict that it is not mandatory to link Aadhaar to your bank accounts and mobile phones, the government is now promoting the for offline verification tools such as QR codes and paperless KYC that does not require the sharing of biometric or personal data. The offline KFC process will not even need users to share their 16-digit unique id number.

Earlier on September 23, the Supreme Court struck down some provisions such as linking of Aadhar with bank accounts and mobile phones. The five-judge bench comprising Justices Dipak Misra, AK Sikri, M Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud, and Ashok Bhushan had given the landmark verdict by 4:1

The Supreme Court had said, “The telecom sector which has been accepting Adhaar for giving sim cards cannot ask for Aadhaar number.” The top court also ruled out that the Adhaar card is not at all mandatory for CBSE, UGC, NEET examinations or admissions in schools or at any educational institutes.

