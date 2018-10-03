Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Modi On Gandhi Jayanti; Says He “Lied”

Yesterday on Gandhi Jayanti, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had slammed PM Modi & called him a liar.

In Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi was addressing a rally in Wardha when he targeted PM Modi in various issues.

“Every day the Prime Minister fights against those things (ideals) for which (Mahatma) Gandhi sacrificed all his life, took three bullets. Gandhi ji talked about uniting the country. Modi ji talks about breaking up the people of the country,” he said.

“Gandhi ji insisted on (always) speaking the truth…I want to ask you, when Modi ji made the promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh in the account of every person, was he speaking the truth or did he lie?”

PM Modi also lied that he would create 2 crore jobs every year and give fair price to farmers’ produce.

Picking up on the controversial Rafael deal, Rahul Gandhi said that Rafale deal was awarded to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence, “snatching” it from the State-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

“(PM) Modi’s friend” Ambani was given the contract, despite his firm not having manufactured a “single aircraft” and carrying a debt of Rs 45,000 crore

“When I asked Modi ji about the Rafale deal (in Parliament), Modi ji avoided eye contact. He would look here and there, up and down. But Modi ji could not speak by looking the nation in the eye, because he was lying,” the Congress chief alleged.

On waiving off loans, Gandhi a said that loans worth Rs 3.20 lakh crore of “15-20 richest people” were written off but not that of farmers.

He then picked on demonetization and said: “The thieves of India, with the help of Narendra Modi, turned lakhs, crores of black money into white. Modiji took money out of your pockets and put it in the pockets of (fugitive businessmen) Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya,”

He said the people should give the Congress party a chance after seeing the failure by the Modi government.

“You tried Modi ji (gave a chance to him). The vehicle (the Modi government) failed, got punctured, its engine exploded, it did not work. He broke your trust…now you trust the Congress, the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi to take India forward,” he said wooing the voters ahead of the 2019 elections.