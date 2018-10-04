“Devotees Sentiments Not Considered” Says RSS On Sabarimala

The recent Sabarimala verdict by the Supreme Court was both welcomed and rejected by the people. Among the many who rejected the verdict was the RSS.

Yesterday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the state government will not file a review petition on the Sabarimala verdict by the Supreme Court.

And RSS has called the Kerala government’s move as “unfortunate”.

“In the case of Sabarimala Devasthanam, it is an issue of a local temple tradition and faith to which sentiments of millions of devotees, including women, are attached. These sentiments of the devotees cannot be ignored while considering the judgement,” RSS General Secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, the Kerala government has taken steps to implement the judgement with immediate effect without taking the sentiments of the devotees into consideration,” he added.

“While the Supreme Court judgement should be respected, the RSS calls upon all the stakeholders to come together to analyse and address the issue availing judicial options also. They must convey their concerns on their right to worship in a manner which best suits their faith,” the RSS said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Minister Kadakam Palli Surendran said that the Kerala government will ensure proper safety regulations and stay will be available for the woman devotees. But CM Vijayan said that it was his own opinion and the matter is yet to be reviewed by for the state Cabinet.